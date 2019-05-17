BROOKINGS — U.S. Air Force Airman Brian J. James graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman is a 2013 graduate of Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield. James is the son of Hayley and Frederick James, of Bakersfield, Calif. He is the brother of Brenden and Brady James, of Bakersfield. He is the grandson of Glenn James, of Brookings.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.