The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon was recently awarded two grants totaling $112,748 by the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation, a private foundation organized in 2020 to develop successful citizens and vital communities.
The first $62,748 grant is for enhanced safety and security equipment. Ensuring every child’s safety takes exhaustive, comprehensive and meaningful action. The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon actively cultivates a culture of safety for the club and the community through partnerships with organizations like the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation. When child safety is a priority, kids and families can worry less and focus more on building great futures.
The additional $50,000 grant funding will be used for updating gymnastics equipment and to provide fee-waiver scholarships to gymnastics program members who need it the most. The Boys & Girls Club gymnastics program serves approximately 200 youth each year. Past participants in this program have advanced to the Junior Olympic National Championships and competed collegiately in acrobatics and tumbling, pole vault and other sports. A vast majority of gymnastics members will gain self-confidence in being physically active, competence in using movement skills, and the ability to set physical activity and health goals. Culminating in youth who make healthy lifestyle decisions resulting in social, emotional and physical well-being.
The Boys & Girls Club’s vision is to assure success is within reach of every young person who walks through its doors, with members focused on graduating from high school, exhibiting good character and citizenship and living a healthy lifestyle. The club offers a diverse range of after school programs that foster academic success, character and leadership and healthy lifestyles for over 3,000 youth each year. To learn more about club programs, call 267-3635 or visit www.great-futures.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In