NORTH BEND — Local nonprofit group Leading Adventures For Fosterkids will be hosting a “Bowling for a Cause” fundraiser May 10 at North Bend Lanes to help send local foster kids on a summer vacation.
Community members interested in participating can do so by purchasing a team ticket valued at $300 to be able to bowl and participate in the event’s activities.
A maximum of eight people are allowed to join a team, which along with enrollment would also include a $50 food and drink credit.
LAFF board member Don Ross said this year the group is hoping to expand its reach and get children beyond Coos County to join in on its yearly summer trip.
“We are shooting for 40 kids,” said Ross. “We are trying to get foster kids from Douglas, Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties as well as Coos County to come along.”
So far about 30 kids have been nominated for the trip. From June 21-24, the group will travel to California for the Alameda County Fair, the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.
According to Ross, the trip is expected to cost around $15,000. He added community members who are not able to attend next month’s fundraiser can still donate by rounding up their purchases at a number of McKay’s Markets along the Oregon coast from now until the end of April.
The group, which began over three years ago, started its sponsored field trips as a way to get kids in the foster care system an opportunity to explore new areas outside their normal routine.
“It’s allowing these kids to experience new cultures and new places,” said Ross. “Most of them have never been on a vacation and the (trauma) many of them have been through from past abuse to neglect having a trip like this just allows them to be kids and have fun.”
For more information on LAFF and its trips, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LeadingAdventuresForFosterkids or call 541-404-0757.