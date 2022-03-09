The Oregon Senate approved Senate Bill 1520 on a vote of 23 to 4. This legislation makes program improvements to increase redemption rates, include a new category of redeemable beverage packaging and enhance reporting requirements to the legislature.
“Oregon’s Bottle Bill has remained the gold standard precisely because it has been updated and improved over the years,” said Senator Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), who carried Senate Bill 1520 on the Senate floor. “Senate Bill 1520 makes important and timely changes to our landmark Bottle Bill program. By passing Senate Bill 1520 today, we are affirming Oregon’s legacy of leadership in environmental conservation and sustainability.”
The original Bottle Bill legislation was enacted in 1971, and it is the nation's longest-standing beverage container deposit law. The program has undergone many updates over the years to increase recycling, including redemption centers, bottle drops and the green and blue bag program.
Senate Bill 1520 addresses low redemption rates by requiring large non-participating beverage distributors in certain parts of the state to provide redemption services, join the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative or pay a fee to support redemption. This legislation directs the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to develop signage to be posted in all groceries and markets to make redemption opportunities more understandable for consumers. Under this measure, wine packaged in cans will also be included in the deposit program starting July 1, 2025.
Senate Bill 1520 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.
