SOUTH COAST — After months of being closed, both lanes are open again on U.S. Highway 101 at Hooskanaden Creek.
Since the February storm that wiped out roads and put much of Douglas County in the dark, the portion of Highway 101 at milepost 344, just 12 miles north of Brookings, had been closed. The closure was a result of a landslide that took out both lanes and moved at a rate of six inches an hour. The fastest it moved was at two feet an hour.
“Contractors paved the highway last week and striped the travel lanes this afternoon,” said a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation late Monday evening. “A slide closed the highway for two weeks in late February, and traffic has been limited to a single lane for nearly two months.”
Tidewater Contractors completed the repairs.
“Slides are a common occurrence in winter when the south Oregon coast receives heavy rain, and the Hooskanaden area often requires frequent paving and patching to repair cracks caused by ground movement,” ODOT pointed out in a previous release.