BANDON —Both lanes on Oregon 42 South are open again.
In an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation late Tuesday evening, both lanes are now paved at milepost 5.4 just five miles east of Bandon.
"No more delays are expected," the release said.
On Monday, Oregon 42 South open to single lane traffic after being closed for almost a week when a 50-foot section of the roadway collapsed into a 10-foot hole last Wednesday. When the sinkhole appeared during heavy rains, two vehicles fell in, sending three people to the hospital.
In a previous press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, a blocked culvert is to blame for the collapsed portion of highway.
“Over the weekend, ODOT and Hayes Construction installed a 4-foot diameter culvert 25 feet below the road surface and placed 1,800 tons of rock in the hole,” the release said of the fix, which is anticipated to cost $118,000. “The new culvert is less likely to become blocked by storm debris than the previous 2-foot pipe. It will also allow better fish passage.”