The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Thursday, Dec. 9, and recommends expanding booster dose eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds at least six months after they have completed their primary vaccination series.
The Oregon Health Authority is informing health care providers that the administration of booster doses for individuals 16 and older can begin.
“It’s great news that now even more Oregonian adolescents are eligible for booster shots,” Governor Kate Brown said. “We know the measures that are effective in protecting against COVID-19 and variants: vaccinations, boosters, and masks. These measures are key to ending the pandemic and keeping our friends and loved ones safe.”
Earlier on Dec. 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized expanding booster shot eligibility for 16- and 17-year olds, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) affirmed that decision. The Workgroup reviewed and affirmed that federal decision.
Oregon, Washington, and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October of last year. The workgroup, made up of nationally-acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has concurrently and independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines. It will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines as they go through the federal process.
