In addition to voting on candidates for two county commission seats and a county clerk, Coos County voters will have three propositions to consider in the May 17 primary election.
Countywide, voters will be asked to decide whether or not to implement a 9.5% tax on short-term lodging in the Charleston area, just outside of Coos Bay.
While the vote is countywide, the tax would only be added to short-term stays in Charleston, impacting those staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and short-term home rentals like AirBnB's. The tax would only be charged to people staying less than 30 days and would impact Charleston, Cape Arago and places like Sunset Beach.
Revenue generated by the tax will be spent on the promotion of tourism and the provision of county services. If passed, 70% of the tax revenue would be spent on the promotion of tourism and tourism-related facilities in Charleston with 30% going into a fund to pay for public safety and cleanup efforts in Charleston.
The Charleston tax will appear on the ballot as Measure 6-194.
In Coos Bay, voters will decide whether to approve a property tax to build a new library and 9-1-1 communications center.
The ballot asks voters to allow the city to sell $20 million in general obligation bonds to fund the construction at Topits Park. If approved, the money will fund the construction of a 32,700-square-foot library and 9-1-1 dispatch center. The new library is needed due to settling issues causing the existing downtown library to deteriorate.
If passed, the tax rate will increase 97 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, on a gradual scale with smaller amounts the earlier years of the bond to decrease the tax hit to residents.
The ballot proposal will be listed as Measure 6-196.
In North Bend, voters will be asked to consider a bond issue to increase health and safety standards in North Bend schools while also making repairs to the schools in the district.
If approved, the district will be able to sell $22.69 million in bonds, while maintaining the existing tax rate. The funding will pay for new security entrances at schools, upgrade security locks, abate asbestos and improve air quality.
In addition, the bond would fund electrical, plumbing and roofing issues as well an elevator at Hillcrest Elementary.
The bond will be on the ballot as Measure 6-195.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In