COQUILLE — The City of Coquille lifted its boil water advisory Friday after results from water testing showed it is now safe to drink.
The city alerted residents throughout the day advising them if they have concerns to flush their water line by letting the cold water run for about five minutes.
About a week ago, the city issued the boil water advisory as high levels of turbidity were found in a water sample taken for the Rink Creek Reservoir. Earlier this week, city staff discovered a large buildup of silt near the reservoir that contributed to the water’s cloudiness.
Coquille City Manager Chuck Dufner said at a special city council meeting Wednesday that February’s increased rainfall was to blame for pushing the silt into the reservoir.
The city’s Public Works Department is currently drafting a water master plan to address its overall water system and its aging reservoir. It is expected to be completed this fall.