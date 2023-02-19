Court Boice is officially representing House District 1 in the Oregon Legislature.

Last week, Boice took the oath of office from Oregon Supreme Court Justice Roger DeHoog with his wife by his side. Boice was selected by county commissioners in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties to fill the seat vacated when David Brock Smith was appointed to the state Senate.



