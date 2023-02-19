Court Boice is officially representing House District 1 in the Oregon Legislature.
Last week, Boice took the oath of office from Oregon Supreme Court Justice Roger DeHoog with his wife by his side. Boice was selected by county commissioners in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties to fill the seat vacated when David Brock Smith was appointed to the state Senate.
Boice, who served six years as Curry County commissioners, then spoke to his new colleagues in the Oregon House of Representatives.
“I’m here to be a servant leader and look forward to working with each and every one of you in the months and years ahead,” Boice said. “In my Coos, Curry and Douglas district - it’s a privilege to serve for the Timber Capital of the world, and where we can boast of the very best rivers, best fishing, best golfing and best cranberries all found anywhere. Please bring your families - come and visit us.”
Boice will be serving on the House committees of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Land Use, Water, Housing and Homelessness.
Boice told his colleagues that public service is a family legacy he is proud to continue.
“I’m simply, but greatly humbled by this tremendous honor and responsibility,” he said. “Public service has deep roots in my family beginning with my grandfather Allen, who was historically the longest serving Curry County commissioner from 1930 to 1948. Also, my father Allen who was the famous sheriff from 1964-1975 and too, my first cousin Bev Clarno – who in 1992 was chosen as the first ever Oregon woman representative to serve as speaker of the house.”
Members of the House Republican Caucus welcomed Boice, saying they were ready to get to work.
“I am excited to welcome State Representative Court Boice to the legislature and to the House Republican Caucus. I have full confidence that Representative Boice will serve his district well. I look forward to having his knowledge and experience in the building,” said House Republican Leader Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville).
