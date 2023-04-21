Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was honored to be among a team of local and state leaders who have been working with Roseburg Forest Products (Roseburg) on a major investment project in southern Oregon, and one that will specifically provide an economic boost to Douglas and Coos Counties.
The team’s efforts culminated in a ground-breaking announcement made earlier today at the Douglas County Fairgrounds by Roseburg’s President and CEO Grady Mulbery. Roseburg made the historic announcement that they plan to invest an astonishing “$700 million over the next four years to upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations in Southern Oregon, where the company was founded nearly 90 years ago.”
The nearly three-quarters of a billion-dollar investment in rural Douglas and Coos Counties includes two new, state-of-the-art technologically-advanced manufacturing facilities, as well as major hi-tech improvements to existing Roseburg facilities. Click here to read the full press release from Roseburg Forest Products on this historic investment project.
Commissioner Boice was asked to speak today as part of a panel that announced the “largest ever, known investment in manufacturing in rural Oregon and one of the largest private capital investments of any kind in the state’s history.” In addition to Commissioner Boice and Roseburg President and CEO, Grady Mulbery, the panel included Eric Geyer, Roseburg’s Director of Government Affairs and Sophorn Cheang, Director of Business Oregon. Business Oregon is the state's economic development agency.
Commissioner Boice talked about the importance of the timber industry in Douglas County and that Roseburg’s legacy is also our legacy. Roseburg’s legacy and hard work in our communities is what brought this tremendous opportunity back home.
He further explained that the team has been working hard on this project for several months and that without the State’s business incentive programs, this investment would not have been possible. The investment will provide a much-needed significant increase in tax revenues for both Douglas and Coos Counties in the coming years.
“You don’t get to be in business for 87 years and become a player in the global wood products market by accident. The decision that these leaders and this company have made throughout the past have no doubt positioned them to make this investment in our community today. And I, for one, am grateful,” stated Commissioner Boice. “This is a big deal economically for Douglas County.”
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman and Tom Kress, along with Coos County Commissioner Bob Main were also in attendance for the historic announcement. Founded in the Timber Capital of the World, Roseburg Forest Products is a family-owned company that has been providing their clients high-quality wood products that enable them to meet and exceed the needs of their own customers since 1936.
From our vast timberlands to our facilities and into the hands of our clients, Roseburg’s vertically integrated approach ensures we are well positioned to meet the demands of the marketplace today and tomorrow. For more information about RFP, visit www.roseburg.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In