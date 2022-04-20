With more than 20 people running for the open governor’s seat, Court Boice may stand alone in that he really isn’t planning to win.
But Boice is taking his run for governor very seriously. A current county commission in Curry County, Boice said his goal in joining the campaign is to use the larger pulpit of a statewide race to make sure important issues facing Curry County and other smaller counties are heard.
And it’s not the first time Boice has used the tactic. After the catastrophic Chetco Bar and Klondike wildfires, Boice ran for the District 4 seat in Congress in 2018, with a message of preventing the massive wildfires that threatened Brookings and Agness. And he said being able to spread that message worked.
After the two big blazes in 2017 and 2018 burned 360,000 acres, Curry County has lost less than 300 acres over the last three wildfire seasons.
“It’s something I felt like I had to do,” Boice said. “I ran against Congressman DeFazio and it got me closer to his staff and it got me closer to the two senators. And it worked.”
Boice said his No. 1 priority remains fixing problems in Curry County, and as a result, he has very few campaign trips outside the county planned. But he still intends to make his voice heard.
The issues he is focusing on in the Republican primary include housing, law enforcement, water, family values, constitutional protections, timber harvest, watersheds, fish, wildlife, rivers and, as always, fire prevention.
Since he is in the middle of is second term as Curry County commissioner, Boice said running for governor will not impact his ability to serve his county. He said he really has no aspirations for higher political office, but his ability to speak out in the governor’s race gives rural Oregon a voice.
“I’ve built excellent relationships around Oregon and they’re paying close attention to our issues,” Boice said. “We’re gaining positive work on our housing, fire and other important concerns impacting the Curry people, and we are succeeding.”
Boice attended a Timber Unity debate earlier this month and he said his goal is to continue speaking boldly any time he gets a chance.
Perhaps the biggest issue facing rural Oregon is a lack of housing, and Boice said he will make the issue front and center any time he gets to speak.
“The biggest issue I have right now, housing is about to outpace fire danger as the biggest issue,” Boice said. “I’m just rattling their cage a little bit. No other state has such restrictive land use laws. I think I can make a difference there. It’s just going to take some time.”
While Boice said his top issues remain helping Curry County, he believes having a rural commissioner running can help all the small, rural counties in the state.
“That’s been a very motivating part of being here full time,” said of his position in Curry County. “You see other commissioners struggling, you see our board struggling. So you team up. It’s just part of working together and teaming up, and really have a big voice when it comes to Salem.”
Boice said even if he never is governor, rural officials can play a big role in how Oregon moves forward.
“The division between the rural and the urban is growing and that’s unfortunate,” he said. “In time, someone’s going to come in and bring everyone together. But that’s an education thing. I think the time is getting closer. Even the moderates, even the leaning left, they see Oregon’s in a lot of trouble.”
Boice said he can make a difference through his public service.
“If you love people and you’re persistent and you have logic and common sense and statesmanship, people notice,” Boice said. “I have great reputation around the state. I’ve worked very hard for that. I feel very fortunate and very blessed to have those relationships. I don’t want to waste that. The state needs me right now.”
Boice said he is not anticipating an upset May 17, but he will use every time until then to make his voice heard.
“The chance of me winning the governor’s primary is pretty slim, but that’s not my focus,” he said. “I’m just going to plow ahead and talk about the issues.”
