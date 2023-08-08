Today, Representative Court Boice (R-Gold Beach) released the following statement regarding the loss of 21-year-old U.S. Forest Service Firefighter, Benjamin Charles Sapper, who passed away in an on-duty crash on Friday.
Sapper was working as a first-year hand-crew member on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest's Gold Beach Ranger District.
“My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of Benjamin Charles Sapper whose life was taken too soon. His heart for service is continually echoed, and for that – we are grateful. I stand with our Gold Beach and Powers ranger districts who are mourning this tragic loss and thank them for their tremendous efforts in battling the devastating Flat Fire,” said Representative Court Boice (R-Gold Beach). “We all must do our part to prevent additional fires throughout our state.”
