The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that Commissioner Chris Boice has been appointed to the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo) in Washington, D.C. The appointment was announced on Friday, August 11, in a letter from Mary Jo McGuire, President of NACo.
According to their website, NACo’s Justice & Public Safety Steering Committee advocates for “all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances. NACo membership and leadership at the national level comes with serious responsibility and commitment.
This work includes keeping up to date on all legislative and regulatory action relevant to the steering committee and testifying or speaking before national legislative committees at conferences and meetings to advance Douglas County’s and NACo’s pressing policy concerns and priorities.
Engagement from steering committee members from across the nation is a major reason why Congress and federal agencies often look to NACo for feedback on legislative policy decisions being made in Washington D.C. This work will be in addition to and in concert with the work Commissioner Boice does as a Douglas County Commissioner.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Western Oregon on the National level with NACo on the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee.
Over the last few years, we have witnessed major budget cuts, reduction in force, new policy mandates and legislation targeted specifically at public safety and criminal justice programs across the nation. So, it is crucial that the interests of Douglas County and Western Oregon are expressed to those making the decisions in Washington D.C.,” stated Commissioner Boice
NACo’s mission is to strengthen America’s counties. They serve nearly 40,000 county elected officials in over 1,800 member counties in the United States. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to: advocate county priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
