Commissioner Chris Boice

 Douglas County Oregon

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that Commissioner Chris Boice has been appointed to the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo) in Washington, D.C.  The appointment was announced on Friday, August 11, in a letter from Mary Jo McGuire, President of NACo.

According to their website, NACo’s Justice & Public Safety Steering Committee advocates for “all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including ​criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ NACo membership and leadership at the national level comes with serious responsibility and commitment.

