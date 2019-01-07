TYEE — The vehicle of a missing Oregon man was recovered Sunday from the Umpqua River.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, at 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen who had been fishing in the 18000-block of Tyee Road when they located a vehicle in the river.
Deputies responded and located the vehicle on its top completely submerged in the river. At approximately 3:15 p.m., the vehicle was extricated from the water and pulled to shore with the assistance of Roseburg Towing. The vehicle, a 1995 Toyota Tercel with Oregon license plate UNQ902, is registered to 28-year-old Nicholas Zachary Julian Blum, of Oakland. Blum was previously reported missing to the Sutherlin Police Department.
The body of an adult male was also located inside the wrecked car. The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to make positive identification, but believes the body is that of Blum given evidence at the scene.
Evidence indicates the vehicle was traveling east on Tyee Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and into the river where the vehicle traveled approximately 300 feet down stream.
Blum's next of kin has been notified.