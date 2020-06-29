ROSEBURG — On Monday, June 29, just after 8:15 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a human body floating face down in the South Umpqua River, just west of Micelli Park in Roseburg, according to a press release from the Rosebury Police Department.
Emergency personnel from the Roseburg Police Department, Roseburg Fire Department, Douglas County District No. 2 Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the area. They found an adult female, deceased, in the water about 25-30 feet from the shore. Personnel from District No. 2 Fire were able to recover the body with their boat.
The adult female has been positively identified, but her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Douglas County Medical Examiner took possession of the body. The female was fully clothed and there were no obvious signs of external physical injury. The investigation is ongoing, but at this time there is nothing to indicate foul play was involved.
