SOUTH COAST — The missing man from Clackamas has been found deceased in the Pacific Ocean.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a call from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay in Newport on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The call said they had located a deceased person in the water.
“The deceased individual is Hoang Minh Tran, 58, of Clackamas,” the release said. “Family had reported Tran overdue from a sailing trip aboard the vessel ‘Kiwanda’ on the evening of Saturday, September 28.”
Tran was found wearing a flotation device, the release said.
In an earlier release, the Coast Guard announced that it suspended the search for Tran early Monday morning after 11 hours of combined searches of Whale Cove near Depoe Bay.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for a man early Monday morning after more than 11 hours of combined searches in the vicinity of Whale Cove near Depoe Bay. Those searches were conducted by an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Facility Newport, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Depoe Bay and Lincoln County Rescue.
“Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector North Bend received a report at 11:42 a.m. Sunday from a source on land who sighted vessel debris in the vicinity of Whale Cove, approximately one-mile south of Depoe Bay,” the initial release said. “A 47-foot MLB crew and a Dolphin helicopter crew launched and arrived on scene to commence searching at 12:10 p.m.”
Then at 12:47 p.m., Lincoln County Rescue and a Station Depoe Bay ground party arrived at Whale Cove and launched a drone to continue the search, the release said.
“The reported floating debris field was located by responders, and the debris found was confirmed to be from the overdue sailing vessel Kiwanda,” the release said. “The Kiwanda was last sighted by a bar tower watchstander at Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Cape Foulweather, with a northerly heading.”
The Coast Guard members recovered items including wood, a life jacket, and part of a marine sanitation device, and “a strobe light with the name of the vessel written on it,” the release said.