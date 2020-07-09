DIAMOND LAKE — The body of Jared Bruce Boria was located in Diamond Lake on Thursday morning.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report that the body of a deceased male was located in the lake. Marine deputies, along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and recovered the body of 37-year-old Jared Bruce Boria of Vancouver, Wash. His family has been notified.
Boria had previously been presumed drowned after he went missing on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Boria had launched his kayak from his camping space at Diamond Lake Campground and paddled out onto the lake after 10 p.m. At approximately 10:20 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a male yelling for help from the water. Boria was later reported as missing by his wife.
"The Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family of Jared," said Sgt. Brad O'Dell with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. "There were numerous man hours and resources spent searching for Jared so his family and friends could have some answers. Our hearts go out to them."
An extensive search was made of the lake and various areas by multiple entities including:
• DCSO Marine Division
• DCSO Dive Team
• Douglas County Search and Rescue
• Coos County Search and Rescue
• Klamath County Search and Rescue
• Jackson County Search and Rescue
• Diamond Lake Resort
• Oregon State Police - Fish and Game Division
• United States Forest Service Law Enforcement
• REACH Air Medical Services
Resources included marine deputies and searchers with specialized underwater scanning capabilities, dive team efforts, search and rescue crews from multiple counties providing ground teams, K9 teams and air assets from both Jackson County SAR and REACH Air Medical Services.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its thanks to all of the agencies and personnel involved.
