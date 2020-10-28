COOS COUNTY — The body of a Coos Bay man whose truck drove off the road earlier this month was located Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency personnel responded to a report of a deceased person around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, and later confirmed that it was the body of Tyler Boyd, 36.
Boyd's truck hit a tree and slid off Highway 241 around milepost 11 into the Millicoma River on the morning of Oct. 18, police say. The two other passengers in his vehicle escaped the river, but Boyd didn't reach the shore.
A Coast Guard helicopter searched for Boyd by air, and boat patrols from the Coos County Marine Division and Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife searched on the river. Those attempts, along with those of a Bandon Fire dive crew, were unsuccessful, according to police.
Boyd's friends and family continued the search effort by foot and by boat in the days since his disappearance. They had planned to search until he was located, organizers said.
