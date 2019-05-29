CURRY COUNTY — The body found over Memorial Day weekend in Brookings has been identified as Michella Craft, 27, from Portland.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 transfer through the Brookings Police Department on Sunday, May 26 at 3:46 p.m. The caller reported that he and his friends found a body in the water up Emily Creek off the Chetco River 10 miles east of Brookings.
“The caller was one of four individuals who had been hiking in the Emily Creek drainage when they discovered the victim under water,” the release said. “Curry County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the area and met with the caller who led deputies to the location of the body.”
When deputies discovered the body, it was submerged in about two feet of water against a log in the current, the release said, adding that at that time it was undetermined the gender or age of the victim or how long the victim had been there.
“Deputies and SAR removed the victim from the water and discovered the victim was a female in her twenties,” the release said. “The victim was carried back out to the patrol vehicles and then released to Redwood Memorial Services out of Brookings. The Curry County District Attorney and the Medical Examiner were notified of the deceased female.”
Earlier in the month on Friday, May 17, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office had received a woman reported missing by her mother. Though her mother was in Medford, her daughter, Michella Craft, had been living in Portland and had recently been seen in Curry County.
Then on Monday, May 27, deputies took fingerprints off the victim and found clothing and camping items believed to belong to the unidentified female.
“The area where the items were found was above the 2nd Bridge on the Chetco River and on Tidewater property,” the release said.
But it wasn’t until Tuesday, May 28 that the Curry County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the fingerprints matched Craft.
“The family of Michella Craft has been notified,” the release said. “The Curry County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation.”