The body of a 72-year-old Coos Bay man was recovered Monday, three days after he was reported missing.
In a press release from the Oregon State Police, troopers say they were called to the Coos River Highway near milepost 11 Monday afternoon for signs that a vehicle may have left the roadway and entered the river.
Troopers searching the area located a Chevrolet Camaro submerged in the water. When the vehicle was retrieved, troopers found the body of Darious Oaks inside.
The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Bandon Fire Department Dive Team, Millington Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
