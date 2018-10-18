BANDON – A boat that was crossing the bar at the entrance of the Coquille River reportedly had mechanical issues and lost power and steering after being hit by a swell near the North Jetty Thursday morning.
The incident happened about 11:30 a.m.
“It appears it was disabled and a smaller boat came to its aid,” wrote Captain Kelley Andrews of the Coos County Sheriff's Office in a press release. “It was safely towed to Weber’s Pier in the Bandon Port.”
The vessel was stuck sideways, an observer said, and a small lifeboat that was attached to the boat came loose after it was hit by the wave. The lifeboat ended upside down on the rocks on the North Jetty.
The smaller boat that came to its aid helped tow the larger boat out of the hazardous area in the middle of the bar entrance where it was in danger of capsizing.
In addition to the unidentified small boat that towed the larger vessel, Wayne Butler with his charter boat the Mis Chief out of Bandon also responded to help.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called but later canceled, and the Mis Chief and the other boat safely towed and guided the larger boat to the dock.
No injuries were reported.