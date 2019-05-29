COOS BAY — A wooden boat caught fire on Memorial Day in Empire.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, the fire began at 10:40 p.m. Monday on a large, free-standing wooden boat on 270 South Empire Boulevard.
"Upon arrival, fire fighters found the upper portion of the boat consumed with flames threatening to catch the adjacent building on fire," the release said. "Fire fighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and use a ladder to gain access to the main deck."
Fire fighters remained on scene until 12:45 a.m. and no other buildings received damage, the release said.
No one was injured by the fire, which is still under investigation.