COOS BAY — Over the weekend, local surf and skate shop Bahama Boards partnered with the Coos Bay Boat Building Center to hold a kids skateboard building workshop.
“I just kind of wanted to do something different, and get kids off video games,” Bahama Boards manager Christal Kralicek said.
For $75 each, 12 kids were able to come with a parent to the Boat Building Center to assemble and learn about their own custom skateboard.
A young skater attends a board building event hosted by Bahama Boards at the Coos Bay Boat Building Center in Empire.
“The get to work on it and put it together, and there’s also things out on the work area that tells them why you might want different wheels or trucks on your board. They get the information to put together the kind of board they want,” Kralicek said.
Bahama Boards and the Coos Bay Boat Building Center also handed out a number of prizes to the families who participated, including memberships to the Boat Building Center, different skateboard upgrades, and Bahama Boards apparel.
Kralicek organized the event with Tom Leahy at the Boat Building Center. The two have worked together before on beach cleanups with the local Surfrider chapter.
The Coos Bay Boat Building Center is a local organization that allows shop space for its members to work on a number of different woodworking projects. The center has many tools and a community that enjoys woodworking and helping each other complete projects.
“The more we do things like this, the more people will find out what a wonderful resource the Boat Building Center is,” Leahy said. “This shop in here is for the community.”
Kralicek said there are plans for more events like this in the future.
“This a good way for adults and children to make memories together and have some fun," she said. "We’ll be doing more of these things. We’ll also be putting on skating events. So you’ll be seeing a lot more of this."