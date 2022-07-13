The board of directors of Operation Rebuild Hope voted to terminate the employment of Patrick Wright as the executive director of the nonprofit organization that helps homeless veterans find housing.
The board met June 24 and released the minutes from the meeting last week. The meeting came days after the board voted to put Wright on a 60-day leave following his arrest in Coos Bay.
After the vote to put Wright on leave, Wright and his supporters responded by taking over the Operation Rebuild Hope facilities and refusing to allow board members to enter.
The board met June 24 with Bruce Bertrand, Patty Bertrand, Elizabeth Wright, Raebecca Kilcoyne, and Dean Bolton attending virtually. Board President Ryan Cook was unable to attend, but voted by proxy after seeing the agenda.
The board started by voting to remove Wright from the board of directors and immediately followed up by terminating Wright's employment from the organization.
In other votes, the board removed Angela Archer as a board member, authorized the agency to hire an attorney and an agency to do an audit of finances and voted to refuse access for Wright and Archer to all agency properties, computers and financials.
In addition, the board named Bruce Bertrand as temporary executive director, voted to keep Operation Rebuild Hope from leasing property or working on a warehouse being purchased by Archer and the board voted to trespass any employees loyal to Wright from the agency's facilities.
In a few more actions, the board reinstated the employment of any employee fired by Wright over the prior three weeks and terminated a lease agreement with Archer on an additional property.
While the board was unanimous in its decisions, there continues to be a debate over whether the actions mean much.
The last social media post from the organization came June 21 and reads, "Operation Rebuild Hope is aware there are individuals currently acting as employees and on the behalf of ORH. These individuals have been terminated as of last week. Patrick Wright is the current Executive Director. Secondly, board members have been asked to adhere to their signed non disclosure agreement. Thirdly and most importantly, please know all grant funding is secure and above all so is the safety of our veteran clients."
The turmoil at the nonprofit Wright co-founded began when Wright had an altercation with Coos Bay police. At the time, Wright intervened in a fight at a Front Street business and refused to back down when police arrived.
Wright was arrested following incident and taken to the county jail. The Coos County district attorney's office said they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In