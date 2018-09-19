COQUILLE — The Coos County Road Department will be starting its 2018 paving project this year after it received approval from the Board of Commissioners Tuesday to accept a bid from Knife River Materials.
The construction company will charge the department about $676,747 to perform paving services on some of the county’s damaged roadways. According to the most recent Coos County’s Transportation System Plan (March 2011), a list of roads have been identified and prioritized based its conditions, functionality and route for paving improvements.
Coos County Roadmaster John Rowe said during Tuesday’s meeting the bid from Knife River Materials was the only one submitted to its department. Rowe mentioned to the board, the funds being used to pay for the paving services will come from the state’s Surface Transportation Program (STP) Fund Exchange.
The program allows for local counties to exchange its federal STP funds for state dollars at a rate of .94 cents in state funds per dollar of federal funds. According to Oregon Department of Transportation’s website, this will allow for flexible spending for roadway improvement projects without federal requirement constraints.
The County’s Pavement Condition Index states roadway conditions and their expected needs within the next 20 years. The roads listed to receive pavement services are portions of Shinglehouse Road, Old Broadbent Road and Sitkum Lane. According to the County’s Pavement Condition Index, approximately 10 percent of the county’s paved roadways have poor pavement conditions and additional one percent has very poor conditions.
The county will look at multiple factors when determining the priority of which roads will need immediate attention one of which includes heavily used areas. Currently, approximately 188 miles of gravel roads and 341 miles of paved roads are maintained by the county’s road department as well as 111 bridges under the National Bridge Inventory.
The start date has not been set, but the project is expected to be completed by October 26. The road department is working on updating its current pavement condition index report by the end of this year. It begun surveying roads throughout the county earlier this summer.