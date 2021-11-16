The Coos Bay school board is asking for assistance in selecting the school district’s next superintendent. The board will be selecting up to 20 individuals (staff and non-staff) to assist in the application screening and interview process. If interested, please visit CBD9.net or contact Sarah Eunice, executive assistant to the board at (541) 267-3104 (sarahe@coos-bay.k12.or.us).
This completed/signed application must be submitted or returned to Eunice by 4 p.m. on December 3rd. Screening committee members will be chosen by the board on December 13. Successful applicants will be contacted by the school district by December 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In