School Board

The Coos Bay School District Board of Directors.

The Coos Bay school board is asking for assistance in selecting the school district’s next superintendent. The board will be selecting up to 20 individuals (staff and non-staff) to assist in the application screening and interview process. If interested, please visit CBD9.net or contact Sarah Eunice, executive assistant to the board at (541) 267-3104 (sarahe@coos-bay.k12.or.us).

This completed/signed application must be submitted or returned to Eunice by 4 p.m. on December 3rd. Screening committee members will be chosen by the board on December 13. Successful applicants will be contacted by the school district by December 16.

