John Resichman and the Jaybirds

John Resichman and the Jaybirds will bring their bluegrass music to Florence on March 17.

 Contributed photo

On March 17, Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment will present one of the premier bluegrass groups in North America: John Reischman and the Jaybirds.

After a smashing success with their 20th Florence Winter Music Festival, Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE) is excited to announce this standalone concert by these previous Festival favorites. Reserved seating is $27. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available through the Florence Events Center box office 715 Quince St. in Florence, online at EventCenter.org, or by phone 541-997-1994.



