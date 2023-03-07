On March 17, Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment will present one of the premier bluegrass groups in North America: John Reischman and the Jaybirds.
After a smashing success with their 20th Florence Winter Music Festival, Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE) is excited to announce this standalone concert by these previous Festival favorites. Reserved seating is $27. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available through the Florence Events Center box office 715 Quince St. in Florence, online at EventCenter.org, or by phone 541-997-1994.
“These folks are the whole package: great musicians, singers, songwriters, and entertainers. Each artist in this group: Reischman (mandolin), Patrick Sauber (guitar), Trisha Gagnon (vocals, bass), Nick Hornbuckle (banjo), and Greg Spatz (fiddle), could easily carry a solo show. Together the group creates a transcendent performance experience; with a seemingly effortless traditional bluegrass vibe, finely-honed technical skills, superior songwriting, and exquisite harmonies,” said festival director Kirk Mlinek.
“Anyone who missed the 2023 Florence Winter Music Festival or who would love more of what was featured can get an excellent reinfusion March 17 at the Florence Events Center,” said Rachel Pearson, FACE President. “We’ve noticed that there is a growing market in our region for award-winning live acoustic music—Our Winter Music Festival patrons have proven that there’s a huge fan base for progressive folk, Americana, bluegrass, and blues—and John and his band will provide all of it in one uplifting and energizing concert.”
Fans of traditional bluegrass and modern roots and Americana music will not want to miss this concert. The Jaybirds’ 2023 Tour stops at four venues in the Pacific Northwest -- Florence is lucky to be one!
Reischman and his band will play Florence at the spectacular 450-seat Florence Events Center—a mid-sized theater noted for its comfortable spaces, intimate atmosphere, and impeccable sound. Light refreshments, beer and wine, and performer merchandise will be available in the lobby.
Critics and industry leaders concur with Mlinek and Pearson:
Peghead Nation says, “Reischman and his Jaybirds…make effortless-sounding music that strikes its own balance of technical virtuosity and emotional honesty, and finds its own relaxed voice in a repertoire that comfortably embraces bluegrass and old-time classics, blues, gospel, original instrumentals and songs, and the Beatles.”
According to Folk Radio U.K., “The Jaybirds put their own unique stamp on bluegrass, old time and acoustic roots music, with a satisfying blend of traditional and modern styles, and they give the impression that they really enjoy playing together. There’s plenty here to please both bluegrass traditionalists and lovers of modern American folk music, especially for those with an appreciation of great harmony singing as well as masterful instrumental playing.”
Bluegrass Unlimited calls Reischman “one of the world’s undisputed masters” of the mandolin, famed for outstanding tone and taste. Many of his dozens of original instrumentals have become popular favorites for sessions and covers, such as the jam standard Saltspring. He has three critically-acclaimed solo instrumental albums and has recorded on many other projects, including the Grammy®-winning “True Life Blues: The Songs of Bill Monroe.”
