BLM docks

BLM’s docks at the boat ramp on the North Spit, here shown in a 2008 photo, are removed each winter to protect them from storms.

NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management was planning to remove the docks at the North Spit boat ramp from the water on Thursday, Nov. 5.

While the docks will be unavailable during the winter months, the other facilities at the site will remain open.

BLM stores the docks on dry ground during the winter months to prevent stormy conditions and strong currents in the bay from damaging the docks. They are put back in the water each spring to provide access for boating, fishing, crabbing, clamming and other recreational opportunities.

For more information, contact BLM’s Coos Bay District Office at 541-756-0100.

