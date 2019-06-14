REEDSPORT – Fire officials with the Bureau of Land Management plan to conduct a controlled pasture burn at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area during the week of June 17. The BLM will burn approximately 100 acres to improve elk forage and habitat at the popular wildlife viewing area.
The prescribed burn is part of the BLM’s yearly efforts to improve grazing conditions at Dean Creek to allow the wild herd of 80 to 100 Roosevelt elk continue to use the pastures. The BLM will burn the pastureland directly in front and to the east of the main viewing area along Highway 38, just east of Reedsport, Oregon. The burn days are weather dependent and may change based on updated forecasts.
“Burning off the low quality grasses allows more nutrient rich plants to grow. Grasses that the elk love to eat emerge in as little as a week after the burn,” said Coos Bay District Manager Kathy Westenskow-Davis in a press release.
The BLM coordinates with several agencies to protect the public’s health and safety during the burn. Fire officials will coordinate with Oregon Smoke Management to burn during ideal conditions and minimize the impacts of smoke on the local community. Smoke from the burn may be visible from Reedsport.
The prescribed burn may necessitate short traffic delays on Highway 38. The BLM asks motorists to travel cautiously through the Dean Creek area. Traffic controllers will help direct traffic during periods of reduced visibility. The main viewing area and restrooms will remain open during the burn operation, but traffic may be temporarily detoured around certain areas of the viewing area to make room for fire personnel and equipment.
The BLM is able to complete the prescribed burn with the assistance of Diamond Fire and Coos Forest Protective Association, who will be providing firefighting resources.
For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/fire-and-aviation.