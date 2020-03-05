COOS COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 1.94 million board feet of timber at an oral auction on Friday, Feb. 28.
Located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands, the timer sold for $529,615.10. The high bidder for what was nicknamed the “Old Timey,” timber sale, was the C&D Lumber Company out of Riddle.
The timber sold for 60% above the appraised value of $319,796.70. There were five qualified bidders. Money received from the timber sale is deposited into the federal O&C Lands Fund, which is shared with the 18 western Oregon counties that contain lands designated under the Oregon and California Revested Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937.
O&C land counties receive 50 percent of the receipts from the sale of forest products on those lands. The O&C Lands, which lie in a checkerboard pattern through the 18 counties, contain more than 2.4 million acres of forests. These areas contain a diversity of plant and animal species, wild and scenic rivers, wilderness areas and cultural and historical resources, and in addition to opportunities for timber sales, host multiple uses including recreation, mining, grazing and more.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
