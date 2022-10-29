fire
Metro Creative

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. The end of the fire restrictions is effective Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas, Coos, and Curry Counties.

Despite the end of fire restrictions, practicing fire safety on public lands is always important. Visitors should use caution when operating motor vehicles on roads or trails with vegetation or high grasses, and ensure that campfires are completely extinguished before leaving a camping area.

