NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 7.69 million board feet of timber at an oral auction today for approximately $1.2 million. The auction included two timber sales located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested (O&C) Lands in Douglas County.
3H Forestry and Land Management, LLC of Myrtle Point was the high bidder for the “Skull and Bones” timber sale. The sale included 1.9 million board feet of timber and sold for $575,939.10, over twice the appraised value. There were four qualified bidders.
Swanson Group of Roseburg was the high bidder for the “Nest Egg” timber sale. The sale included 5.7 million board feet of timber and sold for $647,225.20, nearly twice the appraised value. There were three qualified bidders.
The money received from the timber sales is deposited into the federal Oregon and California (O&C) Revested Lands Fund, which in turn is shared with the 18 western Oregon counties that contain lands designated under the Oregon and California Revested Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937. These counties receive 50 percent of the receipts from the sale of forest products coming out of O&C Lands each year. The O&C Lands, which lie in a checkerboard pattern through the 18 counties, contain more than 2.4 million acres of forests. These areas contain a diversity of plant and animal species, wild and scenic rivers, wilderness areas, and cultural and historical resources, and in addition to opportunities for timber sales, host multiple uses including recreation, mining, grazing, and more.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales