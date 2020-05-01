NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 4 million board feet of timber during a sealed bid auction on Friday, April 24.
The timber, located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested (O&C) Lands in Coos County, sold for $1,311,401.92, according to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.
Mark Jones Trucking DBA Boulder Creek Timber of Roseburg was the high bidder for the “Upper Rock Divide” timber sale. The sale sold for above the appraised value of $1,048,207.20. There were three qualified bidders, the press release stated.
The money received from the timber sale is deposited into the federal O&C Lands Fund, which is shared with the 18 western Oregon counties that contain lands designated under the Oregon and California Revested Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937. The O&C Lands, which lie in a checkerboard pattern through the 18 counties, contain more than 2.4 million acres of forests. These areas contain a diversity of plant and animal species, wild and scenic rivers, wilderness areas, and cultural and historical resources, and in addition to opportunities for timber sales, host multiple uses including recreation, mining, grazing, and more.
It takes approximately 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot home. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales.
