The annual Blessing of the Fleet and Memorial Service will be held at the Charleston Fisherman's Memorial Garden on Memorial Day.
The service honors the local men and women involved in commercial fishing and the fishing industry who have lost their lives since 1941. This year they will be honoring fishermen Stan Main and Chauncey Woodworth, and fishing industry professionals Kevin Roy Cameron and Fernando Sandez.
The 1954 Buoy Bell will be rung as each name is read, which is significant because fishermen rely on this sound to aid in safe navigation.
The annual event has become a staple for the locals in the fishing industry.
“Commercial fisherman have a challenging job out there so we are calling upon God to protect them and to give them a bountiful harvest and to help their families, said Margery Whitmer, Charleston Fisherman’s Memorial Committee.
“We also honor veterans on Memorial Day,” Whitmer said.
As part of the event, local marine services firm owner, William Elderkin, will speak at the memorial. The U.S. Coast Guard will provide a color guard and advance and retire the colors.
“My family has been deeply entrenched with the fishing industry for 43 years,” Elderkin said.
Elderkin has worked on fishing boats from Seattle to San Francisco including vessel monitoring systems. He also works with the Coast Guard, as well as the Army Corp of Engineers.
“You name it, I've probably done it,” Elderkin said.
Elderkin has also been the Blessing of the Fleet master of ceremonies for 16 years now. The event is personal to him, as he has called out the names of his own family members.
Whitmer, who also has a longtime affiliation with the Charleston commercial fishing industry, calls Elderkin an integral member of the fishing community.
The Fisherman’s Memorial Committee members said everyone in the community is invited to participate in the event.
“It's a matter of showing appreciation to the fisherman and to honor them, and it's a nice event that shows patriotism,” Whitmer said.
The event will be held at the Charleston Fisherman's Memorial Garden near the launch ramp at the Charleston Marina at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
Following the service, a coffee and cake reception will be held for all who attend at the Charleston Fishing Families office across from the Coast Guard Station in Charleston, on Crossline Road.
