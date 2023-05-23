The annual Blessing of the Fleet and Memorial Service will be held at the Charleston Fisherman's Memorial Garden on Memorial Day.

The service honors the local men and women involved in commercial fishing and the fishing industry who have lost their lives since 1941. This year they will be honoring fishermen Stan Main and Chauncey Woodworth, and fishing industry professionals Kevin Roy Cameron and Fernando Sandez.

Blessing of the fleet
