After two years away thanks to the COVID pandemic, the Blackberry Arts Festival returned to downtown Coos Bay last weekend, and local residents were ready to celebrate. Massive crowds filled downtown, checking out the dozens of vendors on the street, listening to music, enjoying a variety of food and stopping by downtown businesses. The two-day event started as an art show and has transformed into one of the largest festivals in Coos Bay.
Blackberry Festival draws big crowds
- Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World
