After two years away thanks to the COVID pandemic, the Blackberry Arts Festival returned to downtown Coos Bay last weekend, and local residents were ready to celebrate. Massive crowds filled downtown, checking out the dozens of vendors on the street, listening to music, enjoying a variety of food and stopping by downtown businesses. The two-day event started as an art show and has transformed into one of the largest festivals in Coos Bay.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments