Coos Bay’s annual Blackberry Arts Festival is back showcasing the bounty of the season.
The free event features a variety of food fare, including many blackberry items, an array of talented artisans who will be selling their work, live music performances and a new kid zone.
The two-day event is happening on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 26 and 27 in the heart of downtown Coos Bay – centered along Central Avenue. Now in its’ thirty-ninth year, the Blackberry Arts Festival has become a staple in the region.
“I think it's lasted for so long because it's a free community event during one of the nicest months in the summer,” said Holly Boardman, the director of the Coos Bay Downtown Association.
“It brings out tourists and locals alike who want to see what these artists have to offer,” Boardman said.
The artisans market is a juried art show – which means that a committee has reviewed the artists work to make sure that they items they offer are locally-made and made by an individual. Because of this, there are a large variety of high-quality items for sale at the festival, Boardman said.
The art for sale ranges from smaller items at about $10 all the way up to large sculptures and other intricate art pieces.
“The vendors offer beautiful, handcrafted art items. Then, there is also a food court, there’s music and there’s a new Kid Zone,” Boardman said.
The Kid Zone will feature entertainment, arts and crafts, games and prizes.
“That'll be a special thing for the kids this year and make the event even more family-friendly,” Boardman said.
In addition to the outdoor festivities, an “It’s All Berry Good” blackberry recipe contest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26. Those who want to take part in the contest can drop off their favorite recipes at 10 a.m. at the Coos Bay Elks on Central Avenue. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the winners will be announced no later than 2 p.m.
Local restaurants will also be joining in the celebration by offering their own favorite blackberry recipes. Organizers said to watch for a blackberry sign on the restaurants storefronts.
Examples of past blackberry-related items available during the festival include blackberry pies and cobblers, blackberry smoothies and ice tea – as well as non-food items such as blackberry soap and blackberry candles.
Between the food, the art, the music and the activities, the Coos Bay Downtown Director said the Blackberry Arts Festival turns into a fun day for everyone.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association is providing music performances including Jeff Torrence at noon, Trent Beaver at 2 p.m. and Terry Rob at 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, Chris Coach will perform at noon and Ben Rice will perform at 2 p.m.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. For more information about the Coos Bay Downtown Association visit www.coosbaydowntown.org.
