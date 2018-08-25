COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association hosted its 36th annual Blackberry Arts Festival over the weekend in downtown Coos Bay to showcase the area’s local vendors and surrounding businesses.
This year, the event featured a little over a 100 vendors from around the Pacific Northwest offering a variety of handcrafted items from glass art figurines to locally-grown fruit jams, jellies and preserves.
Beth Clarkson, the CBDA president, said the event is a perfect opportunity for residents to come and see what their community has to offer. The event originally began as a one day showcase of the area’s local artists, but has since grown into a bigger display including live music, food vendors and demonstrations.
“I’ve probably been to all of the past festivals,” said Clarkson. “I have to say the blackberry pies are my favorite, but I also love all the art that is on display too.”
The local Coos Bay and North Bend chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) were among the booths at the festival selling their homemade blackberry pies. The organization raises funds for scholarships and grants for women throughout the country in order to advance their educational opportunities.
Kellea Kohn, a member of the Coos Bay chapter, said the group has been a part of the festival since its first year. According to Kohn, in preparation for this year’s event the ladies were each assigned to make about six pies each which totaled out to about 200 pies. The ladies paired their slices with vanilla ice cream from Umpqua Dairy.
“This event just bonds our friendships,” said Kohn. “It is women working together for a common goal so it’s nice.”
In addition to its blackberry-infused items, the festival also featured craft vendors including Eagle Point artist Thomas Ricciardi of Studio Art Glass. Ricciardi said he has been showing his work at the festival for 15 years and enjoys coming to South Coast to reunite with past customers.
“As a vendor you get to travel around a lot so it’s neat to meet new people in different areas and see your returning customers,” said Ricciardi. “I do lamp work which is done with a torch and glass rods that when it melts turns the rods to taffy. From there you can start designing and shaping.”
Ricciardi creates glass figurines which vary from small hummingbird sculptures to bigger dragon pieces in his spare time. He began his glass work by doing stained glass pieces, but after getting back surgery a few years ago found the heavy lifting portion too troublesome for his back. Since then, he has focused his extra time to creating the figurines, which he also hand paints when completed.
The festival also featured live demonstrations from the Saint’s and Aint’s Square Dance Club, the South Coast Folk Society and the Sapphire Sirens belly dancing group. The North Bend High School pole-vaulting team also returned this year after a 10 year absence.
Samantha Dobson, the North Bend High School pole vault coach, coordinated this year’s demonstration with the help of her husband, Kevin, a fellow athlete and University of Oregon alum. The USA Track & Field sanctioned event, featured 18 participants ranging from ages 15 to 50 and athletes as far as Eugene and Roseburg attended.
“I pole-vaulted for North Bend back when I was a student,” said Dobson. “Since this is my first year coaching I decided it was time to bring this back to the festival. It has always been so much fun.”
Dobson also pole-vaulted for the University of Oregon and recently won an Oregon Relay with a record breaking, 13 foot 1 ½ inch jump. Saturday’s demonstration featured jumps from seven feet to 15 feet high.
The festival continued on Sunday announcing the winner of its second annual “It’s All Berry Good” recipe contest. The entries were judged on appearance, taste and originality including how each participant best used and featured blackberries.
This year’s winner was a brownie blackberry cheesecake bar, which was submitted by Stefani Eaton and Nor Chrisman. The prize packaged included a 2018 festival apron, a $100 Visa gift card donated by contest sponsor’s NW Natural and a chance to have their recipe featured in the festival’s upcoming cookbook.
The festival featured live music hosted by K-Dock Radio and a beer garden by Seven Devils Brewing Company, with blackberry-inspired beverages. Coos Bay Toyota also appeared with iHeartRadio for their continued partnership in the festival’s annual art project, which allowed attendees to draw on a Toyota-Prius car.