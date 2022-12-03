The month of November guests at Black Market Gourmet have enjoyed the work of Kim Kimerling. Black Market Gourmey invites the community to a reception on Sunday December 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Black Market Gourmet to engage and visit with the artist and view this outstanding collection of work.
Kim works in painting, pottery, printmaking, collage and recently in up-cycle books. His work is called Iconic Symbolism, based on a multitude of cultures. Teaching art at the University of Nigeria, in Belize and the Navajo Reservation gave him ample opportunity to observe the dress, culture and customs of these very different populations.
He paints in acrylic and watercolor, combined into mixed-media collage. Most recently he has worked in printmaking, finding collagraph to fit well with mixed-media collage. Delight in creating up-cycle books has brought a natural transition to bookmaking.
If we assume Man has common heritage and common destiny, that we are truly members of one human race, then this may be the promise that makes Kim Kimerling at home with any culture, country and age. A person once said of Kim that he went out to change the world and the world changed him and his art.
Kim's work has been exhibited in over 100 one-person shows throughout the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Mexico and Belize. He is an award winner in all the media he works in.
Please join us for complimentary noshies, beverages and no-host bar at Black Market Gourmet on Sunday December 4th from 2-4 p.m. If you are unable to make the reception, we ask that you contact Black Market Gourmet directly to view the show please.
