On Saturday, July 17, Coos Art Museum launches its 27th Maritime Art Exhibition with a dinner and auction fundraiser. This exciting evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour. Preview silent auction items and enjoy a refreshment of punch or wine before dinner. The Maritime Dinner has become a favorite area tradition and is the savory highlight of the evening. Dinner is catered by Black Market Gourmet of Coos Bay.
Chef Jardin Kazaar of Black Market Gourmet will be offering the following for the annual Maritime Buffet Dinner celebration at Coos Art Museum: Entrees of grilled Oregon albacore tuna and locally sourced oven roasted grass-fed brisket of beef, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables (organic and locally sourced), organic green salad with assorted house made salad dressings, rustic bread with butter and chef's choice dessert. A vegan entree is also available when ordered in advance
Artworks in the silent auction include just completed en plein air paintings by the participating 27th Maritime Art Exhibition artists. Proceeds from this fundraising event go to support museum operations.
Reservations are recommended. Tickets for the dinner and auction are $50 for museum members and $55 for non-members. The tickets can be purchased at Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay, by telephone at (541) 267-3901 and credit cards are accepted. New half-year museum memberships are now available at a reduced price for events and activities, July through October. Contact Coos Art Museum for more details. Please RSVP for dinner tickets by Monday, July 12.
