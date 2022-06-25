Jaiden Biscay of Coos Bay and Kelly Garvin of Brookings were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022. Biscay earned a bachelor of science in biology.
George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In