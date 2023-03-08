This March, adults and kids can participate in a variety of outdoor activities with South Slough Reserve. Available programming includes:
Birds on the Estuary—March 10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This March, adults and kids can participate in a variety of outdoor activities with South Slough Reserve. Available programming includes:
Birds on the Estuary—March 10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter, binoculars, and spotting scopes provided. Meet at the Charleston Visitor Center located at 91141 Cape Arago Hwy. The event is free; however, registration is required, and the event is limited to 15 participants.
Birding at the Millicoma Marsh Trail—March 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The public is invited to enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter and binoculars provided. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Middle School on 4th Ave, Coos Bay. The event is free; however, registration is required, and the event is limited to 15 participants.
Gold and Silver Falls Hike—March 18, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hidden gems in the dense emerald forests of Southwest Oregon, Golden and Silver Falls are transformed by the
spring rains into raging giants. During the 3-mile, moderately-strenuous, hike we will explore the falls and rich natural
and cultural history of this special place. Please bring rain gear, sturdy waterproof hiking boots, water bottle, lunch
and snacks. We will provide transportation from CoosBay. The event is free; however, registration is required and the event is limited to 15 participants.
Introduction to Crabbing—March 24, 2 to 3 p.m.
Visitors are invited to learn about the amazing life cycle of crabs, their importance to the local economy and discover the various techniques for capturing this delectable Crustacean. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registered participants will meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. Registration is required, and the event is limited to 12 participants Dress for the weather and meet at the Charleston Visitors Center located at 91141 Cape Arago Hwy.
Those interested in learning about future activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In