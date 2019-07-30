COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Laskey Clifton Corp to install a new sanitary sewer force main. This line will be directionally drilled from Birch Avenue under the bay.
This work will require a full road closure beginning Aug. 1. It is anticipated to be closed for one month. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone.
There will be no on-street parking in this portion of Birch Avenue while this replacement is underway. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. The contractor will work with the affected business owners as needed.
For more information, contact the Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.