The Oregon State Senate voted overwhelmingly to enforce students with disabilities’ right to attend school full time. Senate Bill 819 will require informed and written parental consent before a student can have a shortened school day. It also requires the Oregon Department of Education to enforce the law and empowers the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission to investigate and hold superintendents accountable for refusing to restore equal access to schools for students with disabilities.
Nearly 1,000 students with disabilities in districts across the state are denied a full school day. In some cases, students receive as little as 25 minutes a week of instruction for years on end. If SB 819 is signed into law, beginning on March 27, parents of these students can file a written objection to their student’s shortened day schedule. The district must return the student to full time school within 5 school days. Failure to do so can lead to loss of state school funds and discipline for the responsible administrator.
