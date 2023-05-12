Sen. Jeff Merkley
Buy Now

Sen. Jeff Merkley talks to constituents in a town hall in Coos County.

 File photo

Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley and Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown led 21 Senators today in introducing the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act. This bill is bipartisan and bicameral, with Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) leading the bill in the House. The ETHICS Act is new, comprehensive legislation that would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from abusing their positions for personal financial gain by owning or trading securities, commodities, or futures.

“Congressional stock trading is deeply corrupt. We are elected to serve the public, not our portfolios. And no member should vote on bills biased by the character of their holdings,” said Merkley, the ETHICS Act lead sponsor.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Does Coos Bay need a more restrictive smoking ordinance?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments