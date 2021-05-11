On Friday, a bicameral, bipartisan bill was introduced that would ensure access to full, in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.
HB 3399 from Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) would direct the Oregon Department of Education to provide 100 percent in-person instruction for the next school year. Chief sponsors include Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton,) Representative Christine Drazan (R-Canby,) and Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany.)
“This past year and a half has been really hard on kids in Oregon, I have seen it first hand with my own boys.” said Breese-Iverson. “We have all the facts showing us it’s safe for them to be in school, so we can’t wait any longer. Hybrid learning has been a start, but fully reopening schools will give them the consistent and dependable schedule of in-person instruction that is so valuable for their learning.”
“We know it’s safe to attend school, and we know the negative side effects of distanced learning are unacceptable, so what are we waiting for?” added Girod. “We should have made this promise to kids months ago. We have to draw a line in the sand and let parents know they can depend on the public school system next year.”
“We’ve had more than a year of at-home learning and it’s time to get kids back in school,” said Drazan. “My family and my community need their schools fully reopened, and our students need schools fully reopened. Their mental health and academic futures depend on it.”
“As a parent I’ve seen first-hand how the past year of learning has hurt my kids,” added Boshart Davis. “If we don’t take action now, the long-lasting negative consequences for our kids will only get worse and could last their entire lives. This is our opportunity to stop that from happening.”
