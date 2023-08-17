A fledgling common murre

A fledgling common murre.

 USDA Wildlife Services photo

Oregon coast visitors are seeing many dead and dying fledgling common murres right now on state beaches. Some commercial fishermen report also seeing this at sea.

At this time of the year, the young birds are trying to survive on their own for the first time. It’s not uncommon to get reports of some sick or dying birds say Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists.

