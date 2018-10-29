COOS BAY — When Linda Prefontaine returned home to live in Coos Bay, one of her big goals was to try to make a difference in her hometown.
“Especially with a community that needs a shot in the arm,” she said.
Part of that is inspiring the youth in the community, which is how she came to the idea of bringing Olympic champion Billy Mills to town.
Mills will speak to the Marshfield High School student body on Tuesday and then attend a free showing of the documentary on his life, Running Brave, at the Egyptian Theatre, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The movie will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and Prefontaine hopes to fill the theater with people who want to meet Mills and hear his story.
“My goal is to bring people in every year to hopefully give encouragement to the youth in this area,” Prefontaine said. “I started with Billy Mills.”
Mills is an ideal person to inspire the area’s kids because he had a rough childhood growing up on a reservation and being orphaned.
“His life is a perfect example to our youth of struggle, believing in yourself and the rewards of setting goals and working to achieve those goals,” she said.
“There is a generational mindset that this area is depressing, there are no jobs and life is going nowhere. I want to give the young adults hope and convince them that they can accomplish anything they dream of doing, just like my brother did.”
Prefontaine’s brother, Steve, of course, is one of the most famous of American distance runners, rising from Marshfield to become a star at the University of Oregon and internationally, finishing fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Montreal Olympics in 1972.
Eight years earlier, Mills won the 10,000 meters. He still is the last American to be Olympic champion at that distance.
Like Steve Prefontaine, he had a dream and worked to achieve it. Linda Prefontaine thinks both those elements are necessary.
“(Steve) wasn’t just gifted with this ability to run like mad,” she said, adding that her brother made himself successful through his work ethic. “Not everybody saw him running at 5 o’clock in the morning, day after day, and that was just the morning runs.”
Mills has a similar story that Linda Prefontaine hopes the students hear.
“The kind of situation he came from wasn’t great, but yet he had the ability to decide what he wanted and what he was going to focus on,” she said. “Because of that, his entire life changed for the better.
“I am hoping the kids will have a connection with his story and the lights go on and (they say), ‘Man, I know I have to work hard, but it’s important for me to have a dream and work hard toward that dream.’”
Prefontaine said she has heard from a number of people coming from out of the area for the screening of Running Brave.
“It’s free and it’s going to be a rare opportunity,” she said. “I would love to have standing room-only.”
Mills’ trip to the Bay Area and the free screening was made possible through a number of sponsors, including Prefontaine Productions LLC, Jeff and Caddy McKeown, BNT Promotional Products, Banner Bank, The Mill Casino-Hotel, K-DOCK, Al Peirce Co. and Epuerto.com.