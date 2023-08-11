Conservation spending

A juvenile salmon steelhead begins a journey toward life in the ocean. Below, the Bonneville Dam put even more strain on wild salmon, and despite billions in conservation efforts, numbers have not improved.

 Contributed photo

Four decades of conservation spending totaling more than $9 billion in inflation-adjusted tax dollars has failed to improve stocks of wild salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River Basin, according to Oregon State University research.

The study led by William Jaeger of the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences is based on an analysis of 50 years of data suggesting that while hatchery-reared salmon numbers have increased, there is no evidence of a net increase in wild, naturally spawning salmon and steelhead.

Conservation spending
0
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments