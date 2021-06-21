A proposal from Representative Bill Post (R-Keizer) to allow the sale of pseudoephedrine products without a prescription passed out of the Senate today and will be sent to the governor’s desk.
This is the third attempt from Post to remove an unnecessary barrier for Oregonians that will lower their health care costs when purchasing pseudoephedrine products.
Sudafed and other similar drugs will still be restricted to people who are at least 18 years of age with a valid ID under the proposal.
Currently, purchasing a pseudoephedrine product requires a visit to your doctor to receive a prescription, which comes with an expensive bill.
“Third time is the charm to pass this common-sense bill which will help Oregonians looking for a quick and affordable remedy for allergies and head colds,” said Rep. Post. “People shouldn’t be asked to visit a doctor to obtain a prescription for common cold medicine, especially when Oregon is the ONLY state requiring a prescription. We can trust Oregonians more than that.”
HB 2648 passed out of the Senate with bipartisan support.
